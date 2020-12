HYANNIS – The Hyannis Library, Marstons Mills Library, and Whelden Memorial Library will be hosting a virtual presentation of the Museum of Bad Art on January 12.

Attendees will be introduced to the collection of artwork that, as the museum puts it, is “too bad to be ignored.” Louise Reilly Sacco of the museum will be presenting to local residents.

The event will begin on Zoom at 6 p.m. To learn more, visit the Whelden Library website by clicking here.