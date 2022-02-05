Local Marine Policy Expert Awarded for Work

HYANNIS – Patricia Hughes has been recognized for her career in coastal management with a distinguished award.

Hughes, the former director of Marine Policy at the Center for Coastal Studies, was named the recipient of the 2021 Susan Snow-Cotter Leadership Award.

A Brewster resident, Hughes was chosen for the award for her contributions to the field and for her mentorship of young professionals.

Hughes played a role at the early stages of collaborations between the maritime provinces bordering the Gulf of Maine.

She said there has been a lot of good collaboration with the Gulf of Maine Council on the Marine Environment, a Canadian-American partnership that provides leadership on environmental cross-border issues within the gulf.

“It’s nice to have been a part of getting it organized.,” she said

Hughes focused on issues like improving water quality and coastal resilience with her work at the Commonwealth’s Division of Coastal Zone Management and as Marine Resources specialist at the Cape Cod Commission.

A proponent of collaboration, Hughes said that although she received the recent award, her career was full of teamwork and partnerships with colleagues.

“A lot of us were engaged in coming up with the ideas, figuring out how to make it happen, and then making it happen. So it was definitely a really collaborative, and continues to be, a very collaborative effort,” Hughes said.

