$2 Million in Grants Available for Coastal Improvements

HYANNIS – Restore America’s Estuaries and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have announced the availability of $2 million in competitive grants for restoring and reinforcing wetlands.

The grants will fund projects and programs that address reducing nutrients and their impact on coastal ecosystems, foster coastal resilience, restore coastal and watershed habitats like rivers and wetlands, and other environmentally focused projects.

The money was made available via the 2020 Southeast New England Program Watershed Grants.

“Water quality and environmental protection are important. These federal funds will help clean up Narragansett Bay and restore more coastal watersheds,” said U.S. Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island in a statement.

Reed is also a senior member of the Appropriations Committee who established SNEP.

“At all times, and especially now, the landscape, ecosystems, and historic communities of coastal Road Islands and Massachusetts offer us tremendous comfort and hope,” said US EPA Region 1 Administrator Dennis Deziel in the statement.

“EPA’s Southeast New England Program is very proud that our partnership with Restore America’s Estuaries brings another year of funding for projects to sustain those resources and communities, and we look forward to announcing yet another set of great projects this fall,” said Deziel.

Interested organizations can download the “Request for Proposals” at www.snepgrants.org.

The deadline to submit proposals is 5 pm on May 29.