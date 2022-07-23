You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Thirty More Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Mass.

July 23, 2022

HYANNIS – Another 30 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Massachusetts by state health officials.

The cases were diagnosed between July 14 and 20.

The additions bring the total number of cases statewide up to 79.

Across the nation, there have been over 2,300 cases, according to the CDC.

Health officials said the virus does not spread easily, though transmission can occur through direct contact with body fluids and monkeypox sours, or items contaminated with either.

Federal allocation of the vaccine has been increased, bringing the total number of healthcare providers and locations offering vaccinations statewide to 11.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s webpage on the virus can be found here.

