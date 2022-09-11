You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / 30 New Monkeypox Cases Confirmed by State

September 11, 2022

HYANNIS – 30 additional cases of monkeypox have been reported in the past week by Massachusetts health officials.

The total number of cases in the state is 347 since the first Massachusetts case was announced on May 18.

Outer Cape Cod Health Services in Provincetown is one of 14 providers across the state providing vaccine appointments, though state officials said that vaccine availability remains scarce.

Only those who meet the CDC’s eligibility guidelines are able to get shots at this time.

More on the vaccine, and who is eligible, can be found on the state’s website here.

