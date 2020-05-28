4 More Coronavirus Deaths, 9 New Cases Confirmed within Barnstable County

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Thursday that four additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus and nine new positive virus cases have been confirmed within Barnstable County.

As of the most recent report, a total of 115 people on Cape Cod have died due to COVID-19, while 1,295 positive cases have been confirmed within Barnstable County since the outbreak began.

Dukes County and Nantucket County both saw no additional cases or deaths on Thursday.

Across Massachusetts, there have been 6,640 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

According to the DPH, the seven day weighted average rate of positive tests is down 72% since April 15, while the three day average of COVID-19 deaths remains at 65% since that same date. The state reported that things continue to look up in terms of the positive test rate and testing capacity.

While the hospitalization rate statewide remains at roughly 2.2%, the number of people being treated for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital rose from 14 on Wednesday to 21 on Thursday, according to the DPH’s report.

