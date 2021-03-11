You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / 4C’s Vaccination Site Details With County Government’s Sonja Sheasley

4C’s Vaccination Site Details With County Government’s Sonja Sheasley

March 11, 2021

Cape Cod Community College

BARNSTABLE – The recently-opened COVID-19 vaccination site at Cape Cod Community College has completed its first official week of administering doses and is ready for more clinics taking place next week.

The site is the result of efforts by the new Cape Cod Regional Vaccine Consortium, a cooperation between local healthcare providers, towns, county government officials and the state.

Sonja Sheasley, Communications Manager of Barnstable County, said that the large-scale vaccination site will have the capacity to vaccinate over 1,000 people a day, pending more supply of vaccine from the state.

Sheasley said that the county is also working hard to make it easier for residents to make appointments, including creating an online video that walks individuals through the steps, which can be found here.

The full interview with Sonja Sheasley can be found below.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 