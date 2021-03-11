4C’s Vaccination Site Details With County Government’s Sonja Sheasley

BARNSTABLE – The recently-opened COVID-19 vaccination site at Cape Cod Community College has completed its first official week of administering doses and is ready for more clinics taking place next week.

The site is the result of efforts by the new Cape Cod Regional Vaccine Consortium, a cooperation between local healthcare providers, towns, county government officials and the state.

Sonja Sheasley, Communications Manager of Barnstable County, said that the large-scale vaccination site will have the capacity to vaccinate over 1,000 people a day, pending more supply of vaccine from the state.

Sheasley said that the county is also working hard to make it easier for residents to make appointments, including creating an online video that walks individuals through the steps, which can be found here.

The full interview with Sonja Sheasley can be found below.