AAA: Gas Prices and Inflation Pose Labor Day Travel Challenges

HYANNIS – Labor Day weekend is approaching and although many travelers will take to the roads and air for a weekend trip, ongoing economic challenges are impacting this year’s travel outlook.

An informal survey of AAA members showed that 31 percent plan to travel for the holiday while 41 percent stay home, with over two-thirds of the latter saying higher gas and air fare prices factored into that decision.

AAA Northeast said that air fare prices are expected to decline this fall and winter, and gas prices have been seeing declines as well.

For those who are looking to take a trip, officials with AAA said they should have a “Plan B” amid recent upticks in flight cancellations due to weather, as well as consider fueling up tanks before hitting the road to avoid pricier gas at popular tourist destinations.

They added that travelers should consider signing up for text and email alerts from airlines to stay aware of cancellations and delays.

“Downloading your carrier’s app—as well as an app for an alternate carrier—is a step all travelers should take, and may provide you with the best tool for rebooting a flight as expeditiously as possible on your phone,” said Mary Maguire, Director of Public and Government Affairs, in a statement.

“Having an app handy, and using it quickly, could help you avoid a long delay.”

More tips and travel information from AAA Northeast can be found on their website.