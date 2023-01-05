ACLU Backs Buckley’s Termination of ICE Agreement

HYANNIS – The American Civil Liberties Union has voiced its support for Barnstable County Sheriff’s Donna Buckley’s termination of the office’s agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency—her first action in the role.

The agreement—officially identified as the 287(g) program—was the only county-deal of its kind remaining in New England, and enabled certain officers to enforce federal immigration laws.

“Across the country, 287(g) agreements turn local police and sheriffs into de facto ICE agents. The result is that even the most minor interactions with local law enforcement can lead to detention, deportation, and family separation,” said ACLU Executive Director of Massachusetts Carol Rose in a statement.

“Barnstable County Sheriff Buckley’s swift move to end Massachusetts’ last county contract shows that local sheriffs can and should work every day to make communities safer and more just for all.”

The agreement was the subject of a lawsuit by taxpayers early last year, which alleged there was no legal or constitutional power that allowed the sheriff’s office to enter such an agreement.

The ACLU is next calling on the state Department of Corrections to end its contract with ICE, as well.

The organization is also pushing for lawmakers to ensure that similar contracts cannot be made in the future.