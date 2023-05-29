AmeriCorps Recruiting for Year 25

HYANNIS – Barnstable County’s AmeriCorps Cape Cod program member positions are open for applications.

The full-time residential service recruits up to 24 members to serve each year and focuses on meeting the Cape’s most pressing environmental and disaster response, including climate change initiatives.

Members receive a living allowance of $14,000 during the 11 month term, with other benefits including provided housing, healthcare and training.

Since 1999, the program has provided an estimated value of service totaling over $31 million dollars.

More on AmeriCorps Cape Cod can be found on the Barnstable County website here.