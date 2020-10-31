Animal Rescue League Offers Temporary Pet Housing

BREWSTER – As the Massachusetts eviction moratorium expired on October 17, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is offering temporary housing assistance for pets whose owners may have been forced to vacate their homes due to the impacts off the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Any pet owner who is experiencing housing instability is potentially eligible for the service, however, priority will be given to existing clients of ARL’s Wellness Waggin’ program, said the organization.

A pre-screening process will determine eligibility, and once accepted, the client is responsible for transporting the animal to the specified location.

The animal is held at the animal care and adoption facility temporarily to receive a veterinary exam and behavioral evaluation before being placed into a foster home, said ARL.

Animals have a maximum 120-day stay within ARL’s foster care network, and pet owners must agree to parameters of conditional surrender to ARL including maintaining bi-weekly check-ins throughout the pet’s stay.

ARL asks those who are interested in the pet housing to contact their admissions office depending on location.

Brewster ARL can be reached at (617) 426-9170 x305.