As Temperatures Drop, Safety Officials Urge Caution

HYANNIS – With cold temperatures expected through Tuesday night, safety officials are urging residents to plan ahead.

In response to the expected cold temperatures, Boston announced that its public schools would not be open on Tuesday, reported the Associated Press.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency spokesman Chris Besse said people can stay safe by minimizing their exposure to the cold.

“Try to cover up all the exposed skin, because we know that some of the risks in this kind of weather are frostbite and hypothermia,” said Besse.

If residents feel numb or notice their skin becoming paler, he urged them to seek warmth inside as soon as possible.

Besse said getting and keeping warm should keep away discomfort, but If pain or discoloration of the skin continues even after warming up, residents should then seek medical attention.

Besse added that residents can reduce the chance of other cold-related problems such as freezing pipes by letting faucets drip until temperatures warm up again, among other steps.

“Keep the water flowing to prevent pipes from freezing. People can wrap the pipes in insulation. If there’s pipes under a kitchen sink, they can open the cabinet doors to let some of the heat from the house go under there to keep the pipes warm,” said Besse.

Besse added that if using a space heater, the device should be plugged directly into a wall outlet and residents should mitigate potential fire risks.

As residents take advantage of alternative forms of heating as the temperature drops, Besse reminded them to make sure their carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are up to date and working properly.