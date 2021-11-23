You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Baker Signs Massachusetts’ Congressional Redistricting Map

November 23, 2021

Gov. Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation Monday creating new lines for Massachusetts’ nine congressional districts.

The map avoids any dramatic shifts in district lines, in large part because the state retains the same number of existing congressional districts.

That sidesteps the need to combine districts and force incumbent lawmakers to run against each other.

One point of contention came in the state’s 4th Congressional District.

Redistricting advocates criticized the map for failing to combine the cities of Fall River and New Bedford into the same district.

Instead Fall River is in the 4th District and New Bedford in the 9th.

