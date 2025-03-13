Barnstable Commissioners Review Draft Freshwater Strategy Addressing Cape’s Diminished Water Quality

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners reviewed the 2025 Draft Cape Cod Freshwater Initiative Strategy Wednesday, giving their approval for the plan open for public comment through Monday, March 17.

The plan makes recommendations including expanding funding for the Regional Pond Monitoring Program, developing a regional funding program for town projects, improving access to state and federal grant funds, and prioritizing ponds for action.

It also includes plans for buffer management, and model wetland bylaws that towns can use in policy making.

Officials at the review meeting also discussed funding opportunities, including hopes to leverage the upcoming environmental bond bill, building out cost-sharing between towns, and a regional coordinator who can assist in getting grant funding.

Public education and fostering appreciation for ponds were emphasized as key to long-term stewardship.

“There’s a need to foster appreciation and respect for the ponds through consistent messaging that will help instill behaviors to protect them even while we continue to enjoy them,” said Sheila Lyons, Chair of the Board of Commissioners.

The draft strategy is available for review on the Cape Cod Commission website.