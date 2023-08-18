Barnstable County Commissioners Oppose Nuclear Power Station Wastewater Discharge

HYANNIS – Barnstable County Commissioners unanimously voiced their support for state environmental officials’ recent denial of Holtec International’s permit application that would have potentially allowed them to discharge wastewater from pilgrim nuclear power station into Cape Cod Bay.

Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom said the move would have significant financial impacts for the local community.

“There are two issues at play here: the actual pollution from discharging water into Cape Cod Bay and the public perception. Given our tourist economy, the perception of discharging water is problematic.”

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection determined that the discharge would violate the Ocean Sanctuaries Act prohibiting new industrial discharges in ocean sanctuaries, which Cape Cod Bay is considered.

Holtec officials previously stated that they would abide by all laws and regulations in regard to the decommissioning of the station.

The denial is a draft determination, and residents still have until August 28 to make their voices heard through public comment.

The Commissioners also acknowledge a letter from U.S. Senator for Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren seeking input from local officials on the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge’s impact on the local transportation system and economy.