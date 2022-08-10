Barnstable County Makes ARPA Funding Available for Cape Cod Organizations

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has made $5 million of the $41 million total in American Rescue Plan Act funds available to local organizations.

The funds are in addition to the $10 million available through application for towns in the county.

The money will be distributed in grants ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 to nonprofits and community organizations addressing critical issues facing Cape Cod.

Two million will be set aside for small grants from $100,000 to $250,000 and $3 million will be reserved for grants ranging from $250,000 to $500,000.

County officials added that the grants will provide an economic boost to the region still recovering from COVID impacts.

Virtual ARPA funding bidders conferences will be held on August 17 at noon and August 18 at 7 pm by the county to outline the grants and answer questions.