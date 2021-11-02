Barnstable County Names New Human Services Deputy Director

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Department of Human Services has found its next Deputy Director in Mandi Speakman.

Speakman has 18 years of experience in the human services sector, and has spent the last nine years as the town of Chatham’s Council on Aging Director.

“We’re pleased to welcome Mandi to the Department,” said Director of Human Services Joseph Pacheco.

“Mandi comes to us with extensive experience both as a manager and human services professional and will serve as a great resource for the county.”

In her new role, Speakman will advance county-wide initiatives with a focus on areas of behavioral health, healthy aging, and homelessness.