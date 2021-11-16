You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable County Seeking Nominations for Human Rights Awards

November 16, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission is seeking nominations for its human rights awards.

Nominees for the Rosenthal Community Award and Cornerstone Award will be honored during the Commission’s annual breakfast, to be hosted virtually on Friday, December 10 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am.

The theme this year is Honoring the Wampanoag Nation-Keepers of the Earth. 

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has been invited to be the keynote speaker for the event.

According to county officials, nominations should include contact information for the individual making the nomination as well as the nominee, along with a reason for the nomination.

The deadline to submit is Monday, November 29.

Application forms can be found on the county website here.

