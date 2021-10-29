Barnstable County Working on Post-Storm Clean-Up

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials report that power restoration is on-track with the latest estimates from Eversource for the Cape Cod and Islands region.

The energy company said it expects to have power restored for most of the community by Saturday night at 6 pm.

As clean-up efforts continue, officials warned residents to be mindful of loose or falling branches, as well as other debris that has been left in the wake of the nor’easter.

The full statement from The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) can be found below: