Barnstable County Working on Post-Storm Clean-Up

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials report that power restoration is on-track with the latest estimates from Eversource for the Cape Cod and Islands region.
The energy company said it expects to have power restored for most of the community by Saturday night at 6 pm.
As clean-up efforts continue, officials warned residents to be mindful of loose or falling branches, as well as other debris that has been left in the wake of the nor’easter.
The full statement from The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) can be found below:
The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC), comprised of state, county, and local officials, first responders, emergency managers, elected officials, and other regional partners, met again this morning on a remote call to discuss storm impact and recovery for the region. The next meeting will take place later today at 4:30 PM.
CURRENT AND PROJECTED WEATHER
- Temperatures are expected to be in the low 50s tonight.
- A new weather system is approaching late morning to early evening on Saturday with a possibility of stronger winds ranging from 45-55 MPH.
- 1 inch of expected rainfall on Saturday.
UPDATE FROM UTILITIES
- Under 50K homes are still without power as of this morning, down from 100K late last night.
- Eversource reports that the global estimated time of restoration (ETR) continues to be Saturday at 6:00PM, and town specific ETR’s are posted on the Eversource website.
- A total of 1200 crews on Cape Cod and Islands today.
- Customer specific ETRs will soon be available on the Eversource website.
- Falmouth has significant tree damage. Eversource has lent a specialized vehicle, a Sennebogen, to the Falmouth DPW, which will help safely remove trees and debris, and the town will begin using it today.
- Verizon reports no further capacity issues; the mobile asset boosting cell signal that was positioned in Sandwich yesterday will continue to be utilized to ensure stability.
- OpenCape reports restoration of a major cut at approximately 12:00 AM this morning. Remaining issues that need to be addressed are in Hyannis; crews are currently on site working to restore service to a non-medical Cape Cod Health Care site and several smaller sites.
MULTI-AGENCY COORDINATION CENTER (MACC)
The MACC continues to assist the 15 towns and various agencies with service requests.
THE PUBLIC SHOULD BE AWARE OF LOOSE OR FALLING BRANCHES
Risk has increased for falling limbs and branches. Residents are reminded to be aware of the environment when outdoors to avoid being injured.
WARMING STATIONS
Warming stations have been made available in most towns. Visit www.bcrepc.org or www.barnstablecounty.org to see a current list of warming stations available to the community by town.