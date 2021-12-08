Barnstable Human Rights Commission Announces Keynote Speaker Jonathan James Perry

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Human Rights Advisory Commission (HRAC) has confirmed its keynote speaker for its Annual Human Rights Awards Breakfast.

The event, held virtually this year on Friday, December 10 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, will feature Jonathan James Perry, a traditional singer, dancer, speaker and carver who is a Councilman for the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah).

The Commission said Perry has dedicated his work to enforcing and upholding the sovereignty of his tribal nation as well as maintaining cultural continuance among its citizens.

During the breakfast, HRAC will also honor nominees for the Rosenthal Community Award and Cornerstone Award.

Registration for the event can be completed online here.