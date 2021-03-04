Barnstable Releases Informational Guide on Accessory Dwelling Units

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable recently produced an informational guide in response to questions asked by residents about Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s) during a recent community meeting.

According to a draft amendment that the town is considering to zoning ordinance, an ADU is a dwelling unit incorporated within a single-family dwelling or within a detached building on the same lot as the principal single family dwelling.

The purpose of the amendment is to increase the number of year-round rental options in town while remaining within current wastewater capacity limitations.

The amendment also aims to “encourage a more economic and efficient use of the town’s housing supply while maintaining the appearance and character of the town’s single-family neighborhoods,” as well as boost income for homeowners through rentals.

The informational guide answers frequent questions from residents such as the limits on occupancy for an ADU, which is two adults.

Other questions that the guide answers include ADU building requirements, rental registration and enforcement, and taxation.

The informational guide can be found on the Town of Barnstable’s website.

The draft amendment can be found here.