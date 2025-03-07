Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Inviting Citizens To Talk To Inmates

BUZZARDS BAY – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a pilot program which encourages citizens to meet with incarcerated individuals at the County Correctional Facility.

The Frederick Douglass Project for Social Justice was founded in 2019 by Georgetown University professor Marc Howard. His staff will be leading the discussion of the first event on the Cape.

Buckley’s office says twenty community members will be invited to participate in the structured conversations on March 25th.

“These conversations will correct misconceptions that incarcerated individuals are fundamentally different from everyone else,” said Buckley. “The average length of stay in the Barnstable County Correctional Facility is less than a year. Most of the people jailed here will soon return to society, and their successful rehabilitation depends on citizens who understand their challenges.”

A link to register for future events is available here.