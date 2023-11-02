County Using Satellites to Monitor Water Quality

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials are looking to add another tool to their toolbox in their effort to preserve local water quality: satellites.

The Cape Cod Commission will lead an effort to expand satellite-derived water quality data collection and enhance existing pond monitoring efforts, funded by an almost $300,000 Southeast New England Program Priority Research Grant.

With its partners including Universities and the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, the Commission will correlate observations from satellite imagery with measured water quality data on the ground.

Officials said the method would help reduce reliance on staff and volunteers traveling in the field to collect samples.