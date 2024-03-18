Battle Continuing Over Short-Term Rentals On Nantucket

NANTUCKET – A Massachusetts Land Court judge ruled last week that Nantucket’s zoning bylaw does not allow short-term rentals as a principal use of a residential dwelling.

Island resident Cathy Ward sued her neighbors alleging they were improperly using their home as a rental. The suit also named the Nantucket Zoning Board for siding with the neighbors.

An appeal is expected.

There are several articles on the town meeting warrant in May which focus on short-term rentals, including one that would allow them in all Nantucket zoning districts except commercial-industrial.

