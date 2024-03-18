You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Battle Continuing Over Short-Term Rentals On Nantucket

Battle Continuing Over Short-Term Rentals On Nantucket

March 18, 2024

NANTUCKET – A Massachusetts Land Court judge ruled last week that Nantucket’s zoning bylaw does not allow short-term rentals as a principal use of a residential dwelling.

Island resident Cathy Ward sued her neighbors alleging they were improperly using their home as a rental. The suit also named the Nantucket Zoning Board for siding with the neighbors.

An appeal is expected.

There are several articles on the town meeting warrant in May which focus on short-term rentals, including one that would allow them in all Nantucket zoning districts except commercial-industrial.

RELATED: State Senator Cyr Says Towns Should Take Action On Fractional Home Ownership

READ ALSO: Nantucket’s Short-Term Rental Registry Opens Soon

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 