Beach Road Weekend Moving Off-Island, Skipping this Summer

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The Beach Road Weekend annual music festival will have a new home in the future, moving away from the Martha’s Vineyard tradition guests have known for years.

This summer, the event produced by Innovation Arts & Entertainment will not be returning to the island, instead moving to a venue on Cape Cod beginning next year. Organizers will take this year to plan the move and gear up for next season.

The festival began in 2019 before pausing in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. It returned in 2022, featuring thirty bands including Mumford and Sons and selling out both years since the pandemic cancellations.

“It is with great disappointment and sadness that we announce that as a result of the extraordinary expense associated with producing touring shows and festivals on Martha’s Vineyard, the MV Concert Series and Beach Road Weekend will not be returning to the Island,” Festival founder Adam Epstein said in a statement.

“This past Beach Road Weekend was fantastic. Seeing Mumford and Sons headline an event we had built from scratch over the span of five years was exhilarating. Yet, the festival had very clear and unrelenting challenges. For every dollar we saved via experience and efficiencies, our costs would increase by two dollars from other factors. We could never catch up. Perseverance and a drive toward efficiency weren’t enough. Hotel costs for our staff, cargo and ferry-related expenses, and extra costs associated with doing the festival on an island led to an extra $1.25 million in expense each year over what the same festival would have cost on the mainland.”