Biden Appeals for Tougher Gun Laws: ‘How Much More Carnage?’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control.

In an address to the nation Thursday night, he called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

He says that if legislators fail to act, voters should use their “outrage” to turn gun violence into a central issue in November’s midterm elections.

Biden is trying to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter laws, though such efforts have failed in the wake of past violence.

The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

By ZEKE MILLER and WILL WEISSERT, The Associated Press