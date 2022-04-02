Bill Banning Hairstyle Bias Approved by Massachusetts Senate

BOSTON (AP) – A bill aimed at banning discrimination based on natural and protective hairstyles in workplaces, school districts, and school-related organizations was unanimously approved Thursday by the Massachusetts Senate.

The vote comes two weeks after the Massachusetts House approved a similar bill.

Supporters say Black women in particular have faced pressure in school and the workplace to alter their hair to conform to policies biased against natural hairstyles.

The Senate added a provision to the House version of the bill that would include the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to the list of school entities banned from adopting restrictions on natural hairstyles.

From The Associated Press