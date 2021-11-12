Bill Would Guarantee Annual Mental Health Wellness Exams

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents would be eligible for annual mental health wellness exams akin to annual physical exams at no cost under a sweeping mental health bill set to be debated by the state Senate next week.

The bill would also create an online portal to help smooth the transition from emergency to longer-tern care and dedicate $122 million to recruit and retain nearly 2,000 behavioral professionals.

Supporters such as Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka say the goal of the bill is to create a robust mental health care system on par with the state’s existing health care system.