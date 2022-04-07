You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Boston Marathon Excludes Runners Residing in Russia, Belarus

April 7, 2022
 

Photo courtesy of Wally Gobetz, Creative Commons license

BOSTON (AP) — Athletes from Russia and Belarus previously accepted to compete in this year’s Boston Marathon who are currently residing in either country will not be allowed to participate.

The Boston Athletic Association (BAA), which manages the world’s oldest annual marathon, made the announcement.

The exclusion also extends to athletes previously accepted into the BAA’s 5K event.

However, it doesn’t affect Russian or Belarusian athletes who are not residents of the countries.

They will be allowed to compete but won’t be able to run under their country’s flag.

