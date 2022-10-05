Buckley Receives Sheriff Endorsement from Markey, County Commissioner

HYANNIS – Democratic candidate for Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley has received endorsements from Senator Ed Markey, Governor’s Council Joe Ferreira and Barnstable County Commissioner Mark Forest.

Markey highlighted her experience as well as goals of tackling mental health and substance use in the region as reasons for his endorsement.

“Donna Buckley stepped up for this role to ensure Barnstable County had a Sheriff’s office to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. She is the only candidate in this race with the education, experience, and vision to combat our mental health and substance use crises, professionalize the Sheriff’s office and treat everyone in her custody with humanity and dignity,” said Markey in a statement.

“She has been a champion for public employees for decades and will also provide the staff of the Sheriff’s Office with the tools they need to be successful. I know Donna Buckley will make Barnstable County safer and provide those in her custody a second chance at improving their lives once they leave.”

Forest said Buckley’s experience in the office previously makes her “ready to do the job on day one.”

Buckley will face off against State Representative for the First Barnstable District Tim Whelan in November, who has received the endorsement of several law enforcement groups including the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation.

Whelan has also been endorsed by retiring Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings and Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.