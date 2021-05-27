You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Can Employers Make COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory?

May 27, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) – Experts say employers can make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, with some exceptions.

Employers generally have wide scope to make rules for the workplace, including safety measures.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.

Still, many employers might not want to require vaccination because of the administrative burden of tracking compliance and managing exemption requests. As a result, experts say many employers will likely strongly encourage vaccination without making it mandatory.

By Mae Anderson, Associated Press

