Canal Bridges Replacement Project Receives $350M Federal Boost

BOURNE – The project to replace the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges has received a $350 million dollar boost from federal sources.

The funding matches a request from President Joe Biden in his FY24 budget to provide an initial $350 million for the Bridges project, toward a total commitment of $600 million for the Bridges.

The money was included in the FY24 Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act, released yesterday by the Senate and House committee on the matter.

The funds are in addition to 372-million dollars in federal funding that had been previously secured for the project.

Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Bill Keating said it’s a big step forward for the replacement project.

“We are pleased to have secured $350 million in the fiscal 2024 appropriations bills for the Cape Cod Bridges project. This funding is another major step towards replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and delivering much-needed federal investment to Cape Cod, the Islands, and the surrounding region. We are grateful for Senate Appropriations Chair Patty Murray for prioritizing the Bridges and appreciate the ongoing partnership of Governor Healey and the Biden administration to make this project a reality,” wrote the legislators in a joint statement.