Cape and Islands Receive State Funds for Recycling Programs

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials recently announced that 18 towns across the Cape Cod and Islands region were recipients of a total of $207,350 in state funds.

The money was awarded through the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s (MassDEP) 2021 Recycling Dividends Program (RDP), part of the agency’s Sustainable Materials Recovery Program.

The program recognizes municipalities that have developed policies proven to help reuse and recycle materials.

The funds must be utilized to further the municipal recycling programs and policies, such as through purchasing new bins or carts, public education, outreach campaigns or collection of hard-to-recycle items.

The money can also fund recycling programs in schools, municipal buildings and other public spaces.

“It is exciting to see towns on the Cape and Islands recognized for their sustainability efforts,” said Barnstable County Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Municipal Assistance Coordinator Kari Parcell in a statement.

“The Recycling Dividends program helps these communities grow their reuse and recycling programs, ultimately reducing waste and helping our environment. With these funds, MassDEP has responded to the individual needs and challenges of the 18 municipalities, and this will help improve and expand programs at these solid waste facilities.”

Sandwich received the most funds at $15,400 in Barnstable County, while Nantucket County received $15,600.

Listed below is the full list of towns and the funding they received:

Barnstable County:

Barnstable: $11,700

Bourne: $16,900

Brewster: $9,000

Chatham: $7,800

Dennis: $13,200

Eastham: $7,200

Falmouth: $42,000

Harwich: $9,900

Mashpee: $7,200

Orleans: $8,400

Provincetown: $9,600

Sandwich: $15,400

Truro: $4,550

Wellfleet: $11,400

Yarmouth: $11,700

Dukes County:

Oak Bluffs: $1,000

Tisbury: $4,800

Nantucket County: $15,600