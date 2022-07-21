Cape Cod Commission Seeking Input on Improving Roads for Barnstable

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Commission officials are looking for public feedback on the Barnstable Complete Streets Prioritization plan.

The initiative looks to provide safe and accessible options for all travel modes—walking, biking, public transit and motor vehicles. It is funded by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The next public meeting looking for ways to improve local streets will take place on Tuesday at 4:30 at the Barnstable Adult Community Center in Hyannis.

Further meetings will take place at the Centerville Public Library at 4:30 on Thursday, July 28 and at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Barnstable at the same time on Wednesday, August 3.

The public can submit ideas and locations for improvements through the end of August.

More on the Complete Streets initiative can be found on the Cape Cod Commission’s website here.