Cape Cod Foundation Issues COVID-19 Grants to 8 Nonprofits

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Eight local nonprofit organizations received grants for aid during the coronavirus pandemic totaling $126,000 from the Cape Cod Foundation recently, thanks to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The organizations that received grants were the Brazilian Presbyterian Church, the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center, Cape Cod Children’s Place, the Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation, the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, Champ Homes, Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, and the Fishing Partnership Health Plan Corporation.

This was the final round of state fund grants distributed by the Cape Cod Foundation.

To date, over $31 million have been raised for the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund to support residents and organizations across the state. Nearly $900,000 from the fund has been allocated to the Cape Cod Foundation for distribution across the region.

Over $1.5 million have been raised in total by the Cape Cod Foundation for its Strategic Emergency Response Fund during the pandemic, and 44 local nonprofits on the Cape and Islands have received support.