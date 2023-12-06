Cape Cod Gateway Airport Providing Environmental Report

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Gateway Airport officials will give a report on the organization’s environmental impact this month during a public meeting.

Airport Manager Katie Servis and the Airport Commission will provide two opportunities on Tuesday for community members to learn more about environmental analysis completed since the last public meeting over the summer.

Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and the MassDOT Aeronautics Division will also be in attendance to address questions.

The report comes as the airport completes a $20 million dollar runway reconstruction project and prepares for a new Smart Grid electric system.

MassDOT Aeronautics Administrator Jeff DeCarlo believes the grid could be the first domino in a string of environment-positive decisions as the state looks to hit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.