Cape Cod Healthcare Bars Hospital Visitors with Some Exceptions

December 2, 2020

HYANNIS – As COVID-19 cases across the state continue to rise, Cape Cod Healthcare has issued an update regarding visitations at their locations.

According to officials, no patient visitations will be permitted at their facilities save for a few exceptions allowed under specific circumstances. 

Two visitors will be allowed for end of life care.

For labor and delivery, one support person will be allowed to visit for the duration of the patient’s stay.

The healthcare system will allow a single visitor in situations where it is of benefit to either the patient or the provider for the patient to have either a caregiver or family member accompany them to the facility, such as a minor accompanied by a parent or guardian.

When the visitor is not physically able to be with the patient, such as during a procedure, the visitor may be asked to wait outside the facility or in a specified waiting area to be contacted by cell phone when they can return.

All visitors will be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness per hospital policy as well as be required to wear a mask at all times while at the facility.

There will be no visitors allowed for COVID-19 positive patients and all visitors must be above the age of 18.

