Cape Cod Young Professionals ‘Shape Your Cape Summit’ Returning in April

FALMOUTH – Cape Cod Young Professionals will be hosting its 5th Annual Shape Your Cape Summit for Cape Cod’s young workforce next month.

The Shape Your Cape Summit is a day of skill-building workshops, live panel discussions on Cape-specific work topics, and networking with professionals from a variety of industries to help young workers get useful advice for their careers.

Other topics of the summit include building a personal brand, developing management skills, and building good communication in the workplace.

Author Melody Warnick will be the 2020 Summit Keynote Speaker and will give a presentation on how to build a better community, economy, and sense of place by loving where you live.

Warnick’s book, “This Is Where You Belong: Finding Home Wherever You Are”, has been featured in the New York Times, Time Magazine, Fast Company, and Psychology Today.

The summit will take place April 9 from 9 to 4:30 pm at the Sea Crest Beach Hotel in North Falmouth. On-site registration and networking will begin at 8:30 am.

Tickets are currently $60 for CCYP Members and $75 for Non-Members during the early bird period until the end of today, and will increase to the regular rate of $90 for all attendees after Tuesday.