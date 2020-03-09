You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Young Professionals ‘Shape Your Cape Summit’ Returning in April

Cape Cod Young Professionals ‘Shape Your Cape Summit’ Returning in April

March 9, 2020

Tim Dunn/CapeCod.com

FALMOUTH – Cape Cod Young Professionals will be hosting its 5th Annual Shape Your Cape Summit for Cape Cod’s young workforce next month.

The Shape Your Cape Summit is a day of skill-building workshops, live panel discussions on Cape-specific work topics, and networking with professionals from a variety of industries to help young workers get useful advice for their careers. 

Other topics of the summit include building a personal brand, developing management skills, and building good communication in the workplace.

Author Melody Warnick will be the 2020 Summit Keynote Speaker and will give a presentation on how to build a better community, economy, and sense of place by loving where you live.

Warnick’s book, “This Is Where You Belong: Finding Home Wherever You Are”, has been featured in the New York Times, Time Magazine, Fast Company, and Psychology Today.

The summit will take place April 9 from 9 to 4:30 pm at the Sea Crest Beach Hotel in North Falmouth. On-site registration and networking will begin at 8:30 am.

Tickets are currently $60 for CCYP Members and $75 for Non-Members during the early bird period until the end of today, and will increase to the regular rate of $90 for all attendees after Tuesday.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at the Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 