Castle Hill Receives $10,000 to Support Artist Residency

January 11, 2023

TRURO – $10,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts will benefit the artist residency program at the Truro Center for the Arts Castle Hill. 

The money is part of an initiative totalling almost $28.8 million announced by the NEA as part of this year’s first round of grants. 

“We are honored by this generous recognition,” said Executive Artistic Director Cherie Mittenthal in a statement.

“This funding of Castle Hill’s first ever award from the NEA – will help us create opportunities and transformative moments for emerging artists and the community.”

The money will provide graduates of Morgan State University with two weeks of housing and studio access to practice their art and connect with the local community.

