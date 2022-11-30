You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 79

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 79

November 30, 2022

Christine McVie. Image courtesy of Raph_PH.  Creative Commons License.

NEW YORK (AP) — Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79.

The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.”

No cause of death or other details were immediately provided.

McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities.

During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.

The Associated Press

