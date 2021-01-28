You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cotuit Center For The Arts Wants Your Picture

Cotuit Center For The Arts Wants Your Picture

January 28, 2021

FALMOUTH – The Cotuit Center For The Arts is welcoming Cape Cod artists of all ages and abilities to submit their creations for the Winter Art 2021: We Are Cape Cod exhibition. 

Artists are asked to submit portraiture that they have created of either themselves or a fellow Cape Cod resident, including pets. 

The Center will also offer virtual visits for students as well as the general public with local artists, musicians and poets as part of the exhibition.

Event organizers said that all family friendly, gallery-ready work will be hung in their online gallery. 

Up to five 2D or 3D works per artist may be submitted. 

There is no size limitation, and there is a $10 submission fee per piece.

Artists may drop-off their work February 1 from 10 am to 4 pm. 

The exhibition officially begins on February 6. 

The event page can be found here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 