COVID Boosters to be Offered Thursday at Yarmouth Senior Center

WEST YARMOUTH – Booster shots of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccines will be provided on Thursday, January 27 at the Yarmouth Senior Center.

The pop-up clinic will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in association with the town’s Board of Health alongside Cape Cod Healthcare.

Those receiving boosters must be 18 years of age and above.

Appointments for the clinic can be made by calling the Senior Center at 508-394-7606, extension 1330. More information can be found by clicking here.