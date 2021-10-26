You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / COVID Cases Falling, but Trouble Signs Arise as Winter Looms

COVID Cases Falling, but Trouble Signs Arise as Winter Looms

October 26, 2021

BOSTON – Tumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks.

Some rural hospitals are also showing signs of strain and cold weather is setting in.

The cold sends people indoors, where the virus can more easily spread.

The University of Washington’s influential COVID-19 forecasting model is predicting increasing infections and hospitalizations in November.

COVID-19 deaths per day have begun to creep back up again after a decline that started in late September.

Deaths are running at about 1,700 per day, up from close to 1,500 two weeks ago.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, The Associated Press

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 