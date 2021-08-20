You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Dennis Antique Car Parade Postponed

August 20, 2021

DENNIS – The Dennis Antique Car Parade has been postponed in response to strong storm conditions expected due to Tropical Storm Henri. 

Executive Director for the Dennis Chamber of Commerce said that a new date has not been set at this time for the event.

“We hope to do it soon, but a lot of it depends on what the storm brings,” said Executive Director for the Dennis Chamber of Commerce Lois André.

She said the town’s resources will likely be tied up dealing with the storm, but the event will be revisited at a later date.

More information can be found on the Dennis Chamber of Commerce at their Facebook page.

