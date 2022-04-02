You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Dennis Officials Warn That Fuel Assistance Season Ends Soon

April 2, 2022

DENNIS – Dennis town officials are warning that fuel assistance season is almost over. 

The extended application deadline from Massachusetts officials closes on May 13 after a recent extension from April 30.

Town officials urge residents in need of financial assistance in covering fuel costs as well as those in danger of using up their existing federal and state benefits to contact the Dennis Center for Active Living to see if they qualify for funding from the town or through the South Shore Fuel Assistance Program.

The center can be reached at either (508) 694 2004 or (508) 385 5067.

The South Shore Fuel Assistance Program can be reached at (508) 746 6707.

