Dennis Special Town Meeting Tackles Church Purchase for Green Space

February 26, 2024

DENNIS – An unused church in Dennis could offer more open space for residents, who will tackle an article that would authorize the parcel’s purchase at the upcoming special town meeting Thursday.

The 3.6-acre property is owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River, which agreed to sell the parcel to the town for $2.3 million dollars. Free cash would be used to make the purchase, with no new debt expected by the town.

Dennis town meeting is set for 7 pm on Thursday at the Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate School. 

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


