RMV Begins New Vehicle Inspection Rules

HYANNIS – Beginning this month, vehicles that pass inspection will now get a new sticker with the same month the last sticker expired.

Those who get their inspections done late will no longer get a sticker for the month they completed inspection.

The change does not impact new vehicles. They must still be inspected within one week of the vehicle registration date and will receive a sticker valid for one year.

State officials said that the change will make roads safer, as it requires more consistent upkeep from car owners.

“Safety of the Commonwealth’s roadways is the most important reason for motor vehicle inspections. Vehicle inspections check tire treads, ensure all light signals are working and even check the front ball joints. It is the law that motor vehicles are inspected every year,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie in a statement.

“Vehicle owners are required to have the inspection done one year from the month the last inspection was done. We are asking all vehicle owners to place safety first and make sure to check your inspection date, and don’t be late.”

To cut down on paper waste, vehicle owners will also no longer receive printed inspection reports—they will instead be available online.

The full statement outlining the changes can be found on the state’s website here.