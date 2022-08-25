Dukes County Regional Jail Receives $6M for Repairs

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The state has allocated $6 million for repair and replacement of the Dukes County Regional Jail and Lockup facility in Edgartown.

Studies dating back to 1990 have shown a need to modernize the facility, according to the local sheriff’s office.

The funds will be rolled out over the next four years, starting with $650,000 in Fiscal Year 2023.

Sheriff Robert Ogden said the project is a long time coming.

“Our progress stands as a development of unprecedented magnitude not just for Corrections but the entire justice system in Dukes County, only matched by the 1875 move of the Jail from its original location next to the Courthouse to its current address at 149 Main Street,” said Ogden.

“The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office is excited to work with our State partner agencies on final details of the largest facility improvement in the last 150 years.”