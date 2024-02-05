Eastham Select Board Chair Dies Suddenly

EASTHAM – Eastham’s Select Board Chair died suddenly yesterday. Art Autorino was reportedly on vacation with his family when he developed serious heart complications.

He has been involved in Eastham town politics for many years, including on the Planning board as Chair and on the Finance Committee.

He was also heavily involved with the current Strategic Plan, serving as chair for that committee as well.

“Art Autorino will be sorely missed on a multitude of levels. He was a constant champion for every sector of Eastham’s community. He had been an especially strong advocate of the Eastham Chamber of Commerce and our business community. He was a true champion for all of us,” wrote representatives of the Eastham Chamber of Commerce in a statement.

“Art will be sorely missed by all who knew him, his methodical breakdown of analytics, his diplomacy in presenting and arguing a cause, and his constant striving for fairness.”