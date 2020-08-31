Educators Group Takes Issue with Baker’s New COVID-19 Reporting Metrics

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands Area Massachusetts Educator Action Network has issued a response to new COVID-19 reporting metrics for public health and safety provided by Governor Charlie Baker.

Cape and Islands Area MEAN is an organization of public educators and supporters of public education whose goal is to promote safe, healthy learning and working conditions for students and educators.

According to Cape and Islands Area MEAN, the new reporting metrics instituted provide a color-coded map of schools that may return to buildings based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the corresponding town or city.

The organization said that metrics are too simple for the traveler hot-spot region and will be prone to errors.

Some examples of errors the organization provided include summer visitors that may be infected elsewhere but spread the virus on Cape before returning home for testing, as well as others who may be tested on Cape, but the results of the test will be reported to their home communities.

According to Cape and Islands Area MEAN, both situations may not be reported by the new metrics in a way that is effective to keeping schools safe.

Other possible errors given by the organization include teachers, school employees, and students that may live outside of the area in which their school is located, and if they are tested, will have the result recorded in the town in which they reside rather than the town in which the school is located.

The organization also cited the typical two week turnaround time for test results as a problem for community leaders making effective, timely decisions.

Air quality was also a concern of the organization, which said that the HVAC systems and the funds to repair or update them in schools are not prepared for the pandemic and the virus’ ability to spread in closed, indoor environments.

Given the limited spaces available to schools, social-distancing would also be difficult, said the organization.

They also said that the prospect of building a strong community within schools’ student bodies while restrictions are in place would be a challenge.